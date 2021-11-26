WNCC buries 13 threes in 98-52 win over Western Wyoming

The second quarter saw the Cougars and Mustangs go back and forth until WNCC went on a 6-0 run to lead 34-14 four points from Brown. The lead stayed around 20 points until late in the second when Brown buried a three before Aminata Zie had an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 53-16 lead. WNCC closed out the second quarter as Fowler buried a three at the buzzer for a 56-27 halftime lead.

After the Cougars put up 32 points in the second quarter, the Cougars netted 18 in the third. WNCC had a 64-36 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Brown and Fowler. WNCC then closed out the third quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 74-36.

The fourth quarter saw Western Wyoming out-score WNCC 8-4 to trail 78-44. That was when Brown and Henry hit back-to-back threes. WNCC never looked back after that for the 98-52 win.

WNCC shot 51% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. WNCC was also 13-of-16 from the free throw line.

The Cougars defense held Western Wyoming to 29% shooting from the field and .091 percent from the 3-point arc (1-of-11). The Mustangs were 19-of-29 from the charity stripe.

WNCC won the rebound battle 43-35. Rashaan Smith led the way with six boards followed by five each from Payton Fields, Douglas, and Brooks.