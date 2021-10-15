WNCC captures 19th win with five-set win over Otero

The fourth set was a battle as well. WNCC started off well as Fornstrom had a four-point service run for a 7-2 lead. WNCC kept pushing away as Meoni had three service points on kills from Fava for an 11-4 lead. WNCC led 13-5 when Otero changed things as the Rattlers had eight unanswered points to tie the fourth set at 13. WNCC slowly came back and held a 22-20 lead on a Meoni kill and then two service points including an ace serve by Meoni .

Fava continued the Cougars fight as she had a kill and then a point for a 24-21 lead. Otero got a side out and tied the set at 24-24. Otero would earn the win 27-25 to force a fifth set.

In the fifth set, the score was tied at the first six numbers. WNCC finally took an 11-6 lead after AnaKaren Chavez had five service points. Boggs would finish off the match with three service points for the win.

Meoni led the Cougars with a double-double of 22 kills, 10 digs, and 12 points. She also had two solo blocks. Fava was next in hitting with 19 kills. Fava also had 23 digs and four points. Curtis had a double-double too with 15 kills and 10 points, including three digs and two aces.

Also for the Cougars, Fornstrom had three kills, six digs, and 16 points; Chavez had 21 digs and seven points; Boggs had 63 set assists, 20 digs, and seven points. Holleigh Jaime had two digs in the contest; while Mariah Fukumoto had 10 digs; while Angel Nahinu had seven kills and four digs.