WNCC Cougar Golf Classic features a fun morning of golf

The Western Nebraska Community College athletic department’s Cougar Golf Classic is slated for its 17th edition and like many other golf tournaments, the Cougar Golf Classic is one to relax, play golf, and try to win different prizes associated with the tournament.

The Cougar Golf Classic first started in 2004 and has been going strong ever since. The only time the tournament wasn’t held was in 2020 and that was because of the COVID pandemic. Last year, there were 17 teams that took part in the tournament and the Legends team of Mike McKee, KC McKee, Rick Gable, and Ethan Bellairs captured first place over Team Hampton made up of Jerry Gealy, Clarence Gealy, Jeff Ross, and Sam Poynter, who took second.

Doug Jones said the Cougar Golf Classic is a fun time to just get out on the links and have fun. The Cougar Golf Classic is set for Saturday, June 11 at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

“I have a lot of fun golfing in the Cougar golf classic,” Jones said. “It’s a relaxed atmosphere, but still competitive at the same time. I enjoy getting to see people outside of games and work in a different environment.”

Luke Stobel has been golfing in the tournament the past couple of years and he said it is a fun time to just golf with friends and give back to the college for everything they do.

“It is just competitive enough to keep you motivated to try to hit each shot well and help your team,” Stobel said. “It is also relaxing enough that you can just have a good time, play on a great course, and enjoy the experience.”

Sierra Ostdiek, who played volleyball for the Cougars, still comes back and does some golfing in the golf classic. Ostdiek said it is one of the more fun tournaments.

“It’s a lot of fun to golf with a group of friends,” she said. “The biggest goal is to support my alma mater. We are lucky to have an entity like WNCC. It’s fun to support the teams and support the great education I received from here.”

Both Jones and Stobel have won with their teams before and earned gift certificates to the pro shop. Stobel said that he won golf lessons that he definitely needed. Both Cougar Golf Classic golfers said it is something to help out Cougar athletics.

Jones has won in the golf tournament before in the COED division and he said the golf classic is held to help supplement student athletic scholarships.

“Golfing in the classic is mostly to help supplement scholarships for the student athletes at WNCC,” Jones said. “It’s a great cause to support the student athletes and have fun at the same time.”

Stobel said just knowing the funds raised go to a good cause is one of the rewards of golfing in the golf classic.

“Our athletic department does so much for the school and the community,” Stobel said. “There is a lot expected of our athletes and coaches, I think a lot more than people realize or appreciate sometimes. Most community members just don’t often get the opportunity to see all the things that happen behind the scenes on a day-to-day basis, so it is nice to be able to give back a little bit and help connect our athletics department with the community, while also getting the opportunity to participate in a tournament and have some fun. It is also nice to see the athletes and coaches out on the course supporting the event for the hole prizes and different activities throughout the event. They are always so kind and gracious that people are there to support their teams and efforts, so it is just a fun and rewarding experience all around.”

Ostdiek and Jones both won prizes either from the raffle or a hole prize. Ostdiek said she won a T-shirt and a thermal wine set.

Jones is sort of embarrassed that he won for the shortest drive for a man.

Jones said besides the tournament being a relaxing and fun day on the links, it helps out the students.

“The golf classic is to support the WNCC athletic department and their mission of helping student-athletes receive a quality education and impacting the lives of these student athletes in a positive manner. Also, it really is a lot of fun,” Jones said. “I would encourage everyone to register a team and come out and play. It’s a lot of fun!”

The biggest thing about the golf tournament is you don’t have to be good to play and win. The winning teams with the best score get first prize, but the second and third places are drawn so even if you finish last, you have a chance to win a Golf Shop Certificate.

“If you have never played in a tournament before, this is the perfect one to give it a try,” Stobel said. “You get that tournament experience but really it is more relaxed and enjoyable than it is stressful or super competitive. Lots of laughter and fun to be had, and if you play well collectively as a team, you might end up having a chance to win after all! But at the end of the day, it is all about supporting our student-athletes, coaches, and teams so they can continue to do all the things they do for the community and the college as a whole.”

The Cougar Golf Classic is a four-person scramble that costs $75 per person. The tournament has an 8 a.m. shotgun start with a limit of 36 teams. Deadline for this year’s registration is June 9. Registration will close when the limit of teams is reached.

The $75 registration fee includes green fees, a cart, and lunch. Payout will be for the men’s division and the women’s/COED division. Second and third places will be drawn among all teams.

There will also be hole prizes as well as other prizes during the tournament and activities.

All proceeds will benefit the WNCC athletic scholarship fund.

To enter the golf tournament, registrations can be picked up at Monument Shadows Golf Course, the WNCC athletic offices on the college campus, or downloaded on the WNCC athletic website at www.wnccathletics.com under the camps/events tab or a direct link to https://bit.ly/3NUYYlt

For registrations or more information on the golf tournament, contact WNCC athletic director Ryan Burgner at 308-635-6798 or burgnerr@wncc.edu.

Stobel added that there are many rewards to golfing in the golf classic.

“It is a really well-run event from start to finish,” he said. “The hole prizes are always nice, connecting with the coaches and players is always rewarding, and the overall experience is just fun. Get a team together and give it a try!”