WNCC Cougar Golf Classic slated for June 11

The Western Nebraska Community College athletic department's Cougar Golf Classic is slated for its 17th edition when the tournament tees off Saturday, June 11 at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

The Cougar Golf Classic is a four-person scramble that costs $75 per person. The tournament has an 8 a.m. shotgun start with a limit of 36 teams.

Last year’s golf classic had 17 teams after having the 2020 golf classic canceled because of the COVID pandemic. Deadline for this year’s registration is June 9. Registration will close when the limit of teams is reached.

The $75 registration fee includes green fees, a cart, and lunch. Payout will be for the men’s division and the women’s/COED division. Second and third places will be drawn among all teams.

There will also be hole prizes as well as other prizes during the tournament and activities.

All proceeds will benefit the WNCC athletic scholarship fund.

To enter the golf tournament, registrations can be picked up at Monument Shadows Golf Course, the WNCC athletic offices on the college campus, or downloaded on the WNCC athletic website at www.wnccathletics.com under the camps/events tab.

For registrations or more information on the golf tournament, contact WNCC athletic director Ryan Burgner at 308-635-6798 or burgerr@wncc.edu.