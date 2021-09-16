WNCC, EWC host Wyo-Braska Invite this weekend

Fornstrom said they have struggled at times, but there is plenty of potential on this team and they want to show the good Cougar team to the home fans.

“I know that the four teams this weekend aren’t expecting a lot out of the team. They all have a lot of doubt in us but aren’t going to overlook us,” she said. “Even though our record isn’t great, we still bring a big target on our back. I know that each and every one of the teams are going to want to see us lose and are going to do everything in their power to bring us down.”

Practices, however, are going well this week after the team came off a big win against top 10 Utah State Eastern on Saturday. Fornstrom said practices are intense.

“Our practices have been more intense than before recently,” she said. “The team is getting more and more out of each practice every day. I’m seeing a lot of improvement with every game.”

WNCC has plenty to prove, too. The Cougars are not used to losing. They are 8-7 on the year and the most losses by a team since 2000 came in 2003-04 when the Cougars went 43-12.

Kaawa said she is seeing a lot of progress in practices recently.