WNCC, EWC sweep opponents in regional tourney

The 13th-ranked Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen were the first team to punch their ticket to the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, after sweeping past No. 11 Central Wyoming College.
The Plainswomen, who trailed late in each set, came storming back to down the Rustlers 28-26, 26-24, 25-23 for the title. It was NJC’s eighth Region title overall and their fourth straight trip to the national tournament.
The lose moves Central Wyoming College, who has never won a regional title and been runner-up just once in 1985, into the Northwest Plains B tournament championship match Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Rustlers opponent will be determined between No. 18 Western Nebraska Community College and Eastern Wyoming College, who both earned wins on Friday to keep their hopes alive for the other regional title. Those two Highway 26 border teams will face each other at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the winner advancing to the title match and the loser ending their season.
The Lancers needed four sets in downing Northwest College, but EWC captured their third win of the tournament with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-10, 25-19 win over the Trappers. The Lancers were last in a title game in 2001, finishing runner-up. The last time EWC won a regional title was in 1998.
WNCC came back in thundering fashion from the defeat to Central Wyoming on Thursday to down Otero College 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 for their 24th win of the season. WNCC will be looking to win back-to-back regional titles. WNCC has won 21 regional titles, winning their first title in 1988.
Angel Nahinu, who finished the game with five kills and a solo block, said they played a lot better than they did Friday in getting the win.
“Today we played way better. We had more intensity, we warmed up better, and we prepared both mentally and physically for today. Better than we did yesterday (Thursday),” Nahinu said. “It was important that we got this win.”
Plus, she said, it was a good team win with a balanced offensive attack, strong serving, and good defense.
“I think it was a very big team win today,” Nahinu said. “I think it was great that everyone that usually doesn’t get to play, got in today. Once they got on the court, they stepped in and contributed to our win today.”
Macey Boggs had a triple-double on the day with 20 set assists, 12 points, 10 digs, and two ace serves.
Erica Fava finished with a double-double, leading the Cougars in kills with 10. Fava also finished with 11 digs and four points.
WNCC also got seven kills and a solo block from Julia Oliveira, while Ale Meoni and Laura Milori each had six kills. Meoni also had nine digs, nine points, and two aces.
Also for the Cougars, AnaKaren Chavez had five points with 11 digs; Hyleigh Fornstrom had two kills, two points, and a solo block; Jullia Moccellin had five digs, nine set assists, and six points; and Alexis Keoho had two set assists.
WNCC controlled the first set as Meoni had a six-point service run for a 7-1 lead. WNCC led 11-1 after three Chavez points. Otero sliced the lead to 11-5 on three points from Getsemani Carrasco. The Cougars came back to take an 18-9 lead on a Milori kill and two Boggs points. Moccellin pushed the lead to 23-14 with two points and then Fava served the final point for the 25-15 win.
WNCC started the second set just as strong as Boggs served three straight points for a 3-0 lead and led 6-1 on two Meoni points. Otero cut the lead to 11-6 and later 14-11, but WNCC went back up 16-11 on a Meoni ace serve.
Otero tied the match at 17-17 on four points from Linsey Whipple. The Cougars retook the lead on two Moccellin points at 20-17 and led 23-19 on a Milori kill. WNCC led 24-20 on a Nahinu kill and Boggs served the final point for the 25-20 win.
Otero started the third set hot, taking a 4-2 lead and led 8-5 on a Whipple ace serve. WNCC came back to take a 12-9 lead on three Boggs points and pushed the lead to 18-14 on a Fava point. Otero cut the lead to 18-15 but Milori got a kill and then Holleigh Jaime had three service points for a 22-15 lead. WNCC won the third set 25-16.
Now, the Cougars have a chance to earn the last regional title and trip to the national tournament. However, the road won’t easy as they begin with Eastern Wyoming College at 11 a.m. The winner of that match then faces Central Wyoming College in the championship match at 4 p.m. Nahinu said Saturday is going to be an important day for her team.