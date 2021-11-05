WNCC, EWC sweep opponents in regional tourney

Angel Nahinu, who finished the game with five kills and a solo block, said they played a lot better than they did Friday in getting the win.

“Today we played way better. We had more intensity, we warmed up better, and we prepared both mentally and physically for today. Better than we did yesterday (Thursday),” Nahinu said. “It was important that we got this win.”

Plus, she said, it was a good team win with a balanced offensive attack, strong serving, and good defense.

“I think it was a very big team win today,” Nahinu said. “I think it was great that everyone that usually doesn’t get to play, got in today. Once they got on the court, they stepped in and contributed to our win today.”

Macey Boggs had a triple-double on the day with 20 set assists, 12 points, 10 digs, and two ace serves.

Erica Fava finished with a double-double, leading the Cougars in kills with 10. Fava also finished with 11 digs and four points.

WNCC also got seven kills and a solo block from Julia Oliveira, while Ale Meoni and Laura Milori each had six kills. Meoni also had nine digs, nine points, and two aces.