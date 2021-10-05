WNCC falls to EWC in four sets

After the first set, the game plan wasn’t working as WNCC earned a 25-17 win. The difference in the contest was the second, third and fourth sets, which the Lancers continued with their game plan and it worked as they won the next three sets 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 for the win over the ranked Cougars.

“That [playing well in the last three sets] was one of the first things we talked about when we got in the locker room of just how proud we were of each other of righting the ship, thinking tactically and not emotionally after the first set,” he said. “We thought we had a decent game plan coming into this match and we didn’t quite execute it in the first set. We were a little slow to see things and slow to react. Our players could have said it is not working, lets abandon the plan or say tonight is not our night. Instead, they said we saw the things we need to correct and they did that. I would say for the most part in the second, third, and fourth set they took control.”