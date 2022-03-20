WNCC finishes third at nationals, falls to Tyler in semis

LUBBOCK, Texas – It wasn’t the outcome the Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team wanted, but the Cougar women can hold their head high after finishing third at the NJCAA national tournament in Lubbock, Texas, in falling in the semifinals to Tyler Junior College 88-76 Sunday afternoon at the Rip Griffin Center on the Lubbock Christian University campus.

The Cougars gave it their all during the semifinal game as they led 43-40 at halftime. The second half saw the bigger and more physical Apaches outscore the Cougars 48-33 to move into the finals against Georgia Highlands. Georgia Highlands defeated Jones College 81-74 in the other semifinal

“We left it all on the floor and went out with a fight,” Ale’Jah Douglas said. “This tournament was really fun and competitive. Making it to the final four was definitely big but the overcoming adversity and having different people step up at key moments when we were down and other teams made their runs.”

Douglas, who signed to play at Clemson University next year, wrapped up her career with an outstanding game, finishing with a game-high 31 points, 19 of which game in the first half. Douglas was also 9-of-12 from the charity stripe.

Douglas also went over the 1,000-career mark, becoming one of only four Cougar women to score over 1,000 points in their career at WNCC. Douglas now has 1,015 points.

Douglas said her time at WNCC has been wonderful.

“I have had an evolving career here and many memories that has helped me grow as a player and an individual,” the Omaha Northwest High graduate said.

Sunday’s game saw many Cougars step up, but the win just wasn’t in the cards.

Whatever the team did Sunday in the semifinals, the Cougar ladies know that their season was something special. It was only the second time in school history that the Cougars made the final four. The last time was 2003 and that year WNCC lost in the championship game.

“I think making it to the final four was an attest to how deep and talented our team was,” sophomore Shanti Henry said. “I think the highlight of this tournament has been the fact that as a team we had ups and downs, but we never gave up. Making it to the final four was exciting for us and was a great accomplishment.”

The Cougars got to the semifinals winning three previous games against talented squads, topping Murray State 71-59 in the opening round before taking out No. 5 Wabash Valley 70-59 in the second round. WNCC then defeated South Plains 63-51 in the quarterfinals to move into the semifinals.

“We came together and knew it was win or go home,” sophomore Ashley Panem said. “Each game we really locked in and played hard.”

WNCC definitely played hard against a talented Tyler squad.

WNCC led 7-2 to open the first quarter behind buckets by Douglas and Amani Brown and a 3-pointer by Henry. WNCC led 19-15 on a Brown trey before Tyler came back to take a 22-21 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Tyler lead 27-23 and later 38-30. That was when WNCC kicked in the offense, outscoring the Apaches 11-2 behind nine points from Douglas and a bucket by Martrice Brooks to lead 43-40 at halftime.

The third quarter was back and forth to start as WNCC took a 47-49 lead on a Panem bucket. Tyler went on a 7-0 run to lead 53-47 only to watch WNCC cut the lead to single digits a couple of times; the first on a Henry 3-pointer to make it 53-52 and then later at 56-55 on a Payton Fields old-fashioned 3-point play. Tyler closed out the third on a 7-2 run to lead 63-57.

The fourth quarter saw the Apaches go on a 10-2 run to lead 73-59 and WNCC couldn’t get within single digits the rest of the game.

Tyler shot 38% from the field and just 25% from beyond the arc with three treys. Tyler was 25-of-34 from the free throw, which proved to be the difference.

WNCC was 37% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc with six treys. WNCC was just 16-of-21 from the charity stripe.

The other big difference in the game was rebounding where Tyler won the rebound battle 58-42. Aminata Zie led the Cougars with seven boards followed by Douglas and Fields with five each.

WNCC had two in double figures. After Douglas’s 31, Brown tallied 11 while Henry and Brooks each had eight.

Both Henry and Panem said that they had a tremendous two years at WNCC. Both players transferred to WNCC after attending another college and had a third-year of eligibility so they elected to come back for a third year.

“Honestly my time here wasn’t something I expected,” Panem said. “I got the chance to gain my confidence back and play with some elite players. Being here for two years on a really great team is not something that comes often. This opportunity I will be forever grateful for.”

Henry, who leaves WNCC as one of the top 3-pointer shooters in school history, said her game evolved at WNCC.

“My career at Western Nebraska has been filled with ups and downs but I am thankful as my game has grown and I’ve become a better player,” Henry said. “I’ve made lots of memories here but I think my favorite memories from my two years here have been making it to the national tournament and just playing with my teams.”

Tyler 22 18 23 25 – 88

WNCC 21 22 14 19 – 76

TYLER

Shadiya Thomas 18, Nadechka Laccen 15, Taryn Willis 14, Tia Morgan 9, Trinitee Alexander 9, Daijah Torns 8, Faderera Ogaymei 7, Nasserine William 4, Jasmine Payne 4.

WNCC

Ale’Jah Douglas 31, Amani Brown 11, Shanti Henry 8, Martrice Brooks 8, Payton Fields 7, Ashley Panem 4, Aminata Zie 2, Shayane Poirot 2, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo 2.