WNCC former coaches Melo, Benatti and player Cordero heading to NVIC

Western Nebraska Community College volleyball will be well represented in the NCAA National Invitational Volleyball Championships that begin Friday at regional sites.
Former WNCC player and coach Giovana Melo will be leading her Cal State-Bakersfield team into the NIVC. Cal-State Bakersfield, at 18-10 on the season, will be in the Weber State region where they will face the host school Weber State on Friday at 6 p.m. The other teams in the region are Pacific and Portland State, who battle at 3 p.m. on Friday.
“It means a lot for our program (to play in the NCAA post-season),” Melo said. “We have been working hard to make post season a goal every year. It is extremely special for our team.”
Also on Melo’s staff is former WNCC assistant coach Cesar Benatti, who is the head beach volleyball coach and assistant court coach for Melo.
The other former Cougar is Karen Cordero, who was an NJCAA all-American in the spring for the Cougars.
Cordero will lead her Delaware State team into the post-season when they head to the Boston College region. Delaware State will open play on Saturday against Boston College at 2 p.m. The other teams in their region will have North Carolina A&T facing UConn.
Delaware State brings one of the top records into the NVIC after going 26-4 on the season before losing to Howard in the MEAC tournament. Howard earned the automatic berth into the NCAA tournament leaving the Hornets waiting for an at-large bid to the NCAAs, which didn’t come.
Cordero said it means a lot for her team to be playing in the post-season, even though it isn’t the actual NCAA tournament.
“It’s very important and basically we are having another chance thanks to our great work and record,” Cordero said. “It (playing in the NIVC tourney) was something that was not our goal to go to this tournament, the goal was to go to the NCAA tournament. But, it will be a tournament of much learning in addition with the opportunity we can prove our potential and high level.”
All matches in the NIVC tournament will be available to watch on ESPN+.
Melo, who has been the head coach at Cal-State Bakersfield since 2014, will be leading her team into the post-season for the third time. The Roadrunners played in the NCAA tourney in 2014 and 2017. Melo said they are starting to put that winning culture into the program.
“It’s a process of making the culture of our program better,” Melo said. “It’s a long time investment from every player who steps into this program. They dedicate themselves to make the program better.”
Melo said her team will need to play at the top of their game since it is a single-elimination format tournament. Weber State is 20-9 on the season and won the Big Sky Conference regular season title, but lost to the University of Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Tournament.
“They have a great program and had a lot of success this season winning their regular season conference championship but losing in the tournament,” she said. “We will have to be play good for a long period of time. Our team knows that’s what it takes to win against high-caliber teams.”
If Cal-State Bakersfield wins Friday, they will play either Pacific or Portland State on Saturday to advance in the NIVC tournament.
“We played Pacific in a scrimmage this year and they are very good. They beat two ranked teams in conference and Portland State had a great season,” Melo said. “All of these teams who qualified are high caliber teams.”
Melo said her team kept getting stronger as the season went along and a lot of the success goes toward the administration at Cal State Bakersfield and the student athletes.
“For starters, we have an administration that is invested in helping the volleyball program succeed and that’s huge,” Melo said. “Then, I have an extremely dedicated coaching staff that puts in countless hours to help us get better every year. And, lastly, we recruit student athletes who want to make a difference. We train them to be better people and consequently better athletes.”
While Melo will be leading her Roadrunners into the NVIC tournament, Cordero will be leading her Delaware State team into the post-season. Cordero said when they face Boston College on Saturday, they know it is another opportunity to show everyone how strong of a team they have.
“All teams are strong, so we know that Boston College is a team that will not leave this opportunity,” Cordero said. “Like us, we are ready to compete.”
Cordero helped lead Delaware State to another chapter in what has been an historic season for the Hornets, who will be making their first post-season appearance in team history.
“I am so proud of this team and all that we have accomplished this season,” Cordero said. “The good results are showing our hard work and dedication. We are ready for what is next.”
Cordero, who hails from Chula Vista, California, had an outstanding last spring for WNCC, helping them to the NJCAA national tournament while making First Team All-American. Cordero led the NJCAA in total kills with 588.
In her first year at Delaware State, Cordero has 142 kills and a season-best 22 kills in a match Nov. 7 against Coppin State.
Cordero said playing at the Division I level is a challenge, but she is adjusting to it.
“It is very difficult,” Cordero said. “The practices are longer and you have almost no free time. Basically, more responsibility and more discipline.”
That responsibility is something she had to learn quickly.
“Discipline in school and volleyball is what I learned the most,” she said.
Cordero said she still misses her family and Scottsbluff.
“I am very far from my family and I miss them a lot. I miss my mother’s food,” she said. “I also miss everything about WNCC/Scottsbluff; my friends, coaches, dorm parents and even the teachers. I miss playing for the Cougars. WNCC is a school that I will always carry in my heart.”