WNCC former coaches Melo, Benatti and player Cordero heading to NVIC

Cordero said it means a lot for her team to be playing in the post-season, even though it isn’t the actual NCAA tournament.

“It’s very important and basically we are having another chance thanks to our great work and record,” Cordero said. “It (playing in the NIVC tourney) was something that was not our goal to go to this tournament, the goal was to go to the NCAA tournament. But, it will be a tournament of much learning in addition with the opportunity we can prove our potential and high level.”

All matches in the NIVC tournament will be available to watch on ESPN+.

Melo, who has been the head coach at Cal-State Bakersfield since 2014, will be leading her team into the post-season for the third time. The Roadrunners played in the NCAA tourney in 2014 and 2017. Melo said they are starting to put that winning culture into the program.

“It’s a process of making the culture of our program better,” Melo said. “It’s a long time investment from every player who steps into this program. They dedicate themselves to make the program better.”