WNCC goes 1-1 in first day of Wyo-Braska Invite

Against Central Wyoming, the 13th-ranked Rustlers ran out to a 14-7 lead and then doubled up the Cougars at 24-12 before Curtis served three points to bring it to 24-16, but Central won 25-16.

The second was close as the two ranked teams battled tooth and nail. WNCC led 20-18 late on a Curtis kill, but Central came back on two Ava Rasmussen points and won 25-22.

With their backs against the wall, WNCC battled back in set three. The Cougars led 12-7 on two Boggs points and pushed the lead to 17-12 on a Meoni kill and then Meoni had two service points. Central sliced the lead to one at 20-19, but Meoni stopped the run and then Fava had three points for a 24-19 lead. Meoni won the set for the Cougars with a kill at 25-20.

WNCC opened the fourth set leading 5-2 on three Fukumoto points. Central took an 11-10 lead on three Kaylee Nielson points and led 14-11 on two Rasmussen points.

The score was tied at 17 before the Rustlers went ahead 20-17 before WNCC sliced the lead to one, 20-19, on a Fava kill and then a Fornstrom ace. Central came back with a setter dump for a kill and then Nielson served the final four points for the win.

Boggs and Fava each had a double-double. Boggs had 15 digs, 30 set assists, and three points, while Fava had 14 kills, 11 digs, and three points.