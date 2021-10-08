WNCC hosts McCook, Iowa Western Friday

“Coming back from Tuesday’s loss will definitely change our attitude and help us getting our confidence back,” Fava said. “Unfortunately, we cannot change what happened on Tuesday but now we have to think about this weekend. We need to use what happened on Tuesday as a lesson and grow from it. We definitely have to stay focused on the whole game, try to stay positive and don’t let the mistakes bring us down. It is very important to get out of this as a team. I think that if we get our confidence back, we’ll have a lot of fun for the rest of the season.”

Fava added to regroup, they just need to play well and keep the energy up to pick up some wins.

“We have to use all of our energy to win both games,” she said. “We have to stay focused on what we’re doing and compete hard.”

Both teams will be tough. McCook enters with a 16-9 record and winners of their last three. The Indians, after falling to NJC on September 28, topped Lamar Community College in five sets before knocking off Southeast Community College on Tuesday 3-1 and then Central Community College-Columbus 3-2 on Wednesday.