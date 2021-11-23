WNCC hosts North Platte in pre-Thanksgiving showdown

The contest will see which teams show up, whether it will be the defensive teams or the offensive teams because offensively, both teams have plenty of scorers on their side.

WNCC has one of the top guards in the country in Ale’Jah Douglas, who signed to play at Clemson University next year. Douglas is averaging 19.5 points a contest and is 86.8% from the free throw line.

Douglas was also named to the watch list of the 2022 World Exposure Report for sophomore of the year. Douglas is the only Region IX player on the watch list along with 19 other sophomores.

Besides Douglas, the Cougars have four other players averaging above nine points a contest. Martrice Brooks is averaging 13 points a contest followed by Shanti Henry at 10.7. Amani Brown is averaging 10 points while Payton Fields is scoring at a clip of 9.2 points.

North Platte has the 38th leading scoring in Division II in Diamond Moore-Heath, who is averaging 17.7 points a contest.

The Knights also have two other players averaging double digits in Kayla Pope at 15.1 points and Sidney graduate Janay Brauer at 11.3 points. Brauer leads the Knights with 21 made 3-pointers.