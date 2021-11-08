WNCC men capture overtime 87-81 win over trappers

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put five in double figures and had to come back from an 18-point deficit to top Northwest in overtime 87-81. WNCC shot 23 of 31 from the free throw line to get the win.

The men’s contest was a barn-burner with plenty of electricity in the crowd from the fans as well as the players. WNCC led 11-4 early in the first half and led 24-12 after six straight points from Them Koang. WNCC led 31-29 late before Northwest scored the final five points of the half to hold a 36-31 lead at halftime.

Northwest came out of the locker room in the second half hot as they bolted to an 18-point led at 51-33. Northwest led 59-48 with about nine minutes to play. A key play came moments later when Northwest went up 67-57 and led 70-60 after a old-fashioned 3-point play by Bryson Stephens.

Things changed after that as Biko Johnson hit two threes to bring the Cougars up to 70-68. Northwest went back up 72-68 with two minutes to play. WNCC kept battling as Johnson hit two free throws and then Koang had one free throw to bring the Cougars to within one, 72-71 with 1:55 to play.