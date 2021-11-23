WNCC men captures win over LCCC

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team scored 51 second-half points in posting an 86-79 win over Laramie County Community College Tuesday evening in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

WNCC moved to 6-2 on the season while LCCC dropped 5-5.

The win was a huge comeback in the second half for the Cougars. WNCC trailed at halftime, but outscored the Golden Eagles 51-41 to get the 7-point win.

“I have been here for five years and this place has always been a tough place to play,” head coach Billy Engel said. “They have always given us fits here and for whatever reason, Laramie County always plays with a ton of confidence here and makes a bunch of shots. Our guys had to really battle to pull this one out tonight.”

WNCC started strong in the first half, jumping out to a 22-8 lead behind a Rodney Sawyer 3-pointer and dunk followed by a Carter Brown old-fashioned 3-point play before back-to-back buckets by Them Koang.

After that, LCCC went ahead and led at halftime 38-35.