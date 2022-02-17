WNCC men drop heartbreaker to Lamar

The second half saw a totally different Cougar team take the floor. WNCC opened the half on three straight 3-pointers from Agwa Nywesh, Brown, and Biko Johnson to cut the deficit to 43-40. Lamar went back up 48-40 only to watch the Cougars come back with a 16-2 run to lead 56-50 on a Brown 3-pointer.

WNCC couldn’t hold the lead as Lamar outscored WNCC 15-4 to lead 65-60. Lamar later led 70-63 and that was when the Cougars made a run.

The Cougars cut the lead to 72-70 on a Brown 3-pointer. Lamar went back in front 78-73. Lamar led 79-75 with 39 seconds to play when Brown drained his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 28 seconds left. Lamar made one of two free throws to make it 80-78. WNCC had a chance to tie the game, but missed two charity tosses with 21 seconds to play.

WNCC immediately fouled and Lamar made one of two free throws for the 81-78 lead with 17 seconds to play. WNCC tried to get a tying 3-pointer, but Lamar was playing tight on all of the Cougars’ 3-point shooters and a Nywesh desperation 3-pointer came inches short of going in.

The Cougars were led by Brown with 22 points. Brown had six treys in the contest.