WNCC men fall to Air Force Prep

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team opened the second semester with a road trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to face Air Force Prep on Saturday and the Cougars ended on the short end, falling to the Huskies 97-70.

The Cougars trailed at halftime 50-33 and were outscored 47-37 in the second half to drop to 9-4 on the season.

The Cougars had just one player in double digits. Biko Johnson led the charge with 15 points with seven buckets and going 1-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Carl Thorpe and Agwa Nywesh came close to double digits, finishing with nine points each. Nywesh had a trey and was 4-of-5 from the free throw line, while Thorpe had four field goals.

The Cougars only connected on five 3-pointers compared to 11 for Air Force Prep.

The free throw line was also a difference. The Cougars were 9-of-15 from the line while the Huskies were 18-of-25.

WNCC will look to get back on the win track when they host Casper College on Monday in a women’s and men’s double header. The women’s contest starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest.