WNCC men fall to Air Force Prep
  • Updated
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team opened the second semester with a road trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to face Air Force Prep on Saturday and the Cougars ended on the short end, falling to the Huskies 97-70.

The Cougars trailed at halftime 50-33 and were outscored 47-37 in the second half to drop to 9-4 on the season.

The Cougars had just one player in double digits. Biko Johnson led the charge with 15 points with seven buckets and going 1-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Carl Thorpe and Agwa Nywesh came close to double digits, finishing with nine points each. Nywesh had a trey and was 4-of-5 from the free throw line, while Thorpe had four field goals.

The Cougars only connected on five 3-pointers compared to 11 for Air Force Prep.

The free throw line was also a difference. The Cougars were 9-of-15 from the line while the Huskies were 18-of-25.

WNCC will look to get back on the win track when they host Casper College on Monday in a women’s and men’s double header. The women’s contest starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest.

WNCC (9-4) 33 37 – 70

Air Force Prep 50 47 – 97

WNCC

Biko Johnson 15, Carl Thorpe 9, Agwa Nywesh 9, Turumbil Zaki 7, Jasiya DeOllos 5, Chancelor Johnson 5, Carter Brown 5, Rodney Sawyer 4, Sayo Owolabi 4, Them Koang 4, Dimitrije Nikolic 3,

