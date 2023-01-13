WNCC men fall to Casper on the road

CASPER, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team traveled to Casper, Wyoming, to face the Casper College Thunderbirds and the T-birds and Friday the 13th wasn’t good to the Cougars as they dropped an 84-78 contest.

The Cougars had a rough first half as Casper held a 46-31 lead at intermission. The Cougars shot 40 percent in the opening quarter and were just 1-of-4 from the charity stripe. Casper, on the other hand, shot 47 percent from the field and were 5-of-7 from the foul line. The T-Birds also buried nine treys in the first half for the 15-point lead.

Things were different in the second half as the Cougars played a lot better, especially holding Casper to without a field goal in the final two minutes of the contest.

WNCC outscored Casper 47-38 in the second half but never could tie or take the lead in the contest.

The second half saw WNCC shoot 50 percent from the field and bury four treys. WNCC was also 13-of-14 from the charity stripe. The T-Birds shot just 38 percent from the field and made just two treys while going 10-of-13 from the foul line.

WNCC did win the battle on the boards, out-rebounding Casper 42-39. Daniel Bula led the way with 13 rebounds followed by Carl Thrope with six.

Bula finished the game with a double-double as he also had 14 points to go with his 13 rebounds.

Also hitting double digits for the Cougars were Biko Johnson with 21 points while Carl Thorpe had 12 points.

WNCC will be back in action Saturday when they face Western Wyoming Community College in Casper. After that, the Cougars will be on the road Monday when they head to Torrington, Wyoming, to face Eastern Wyoming College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader.

WNCC 31 47 – 78

Casper 46 38 – 84

WNCC

CJ Johnson 6, Biko Johnson 21, Carl Thorpe 12, Stephen Ovia 7, Dimitrije Nikolic 4, Daniel Bula 14, Maurice Walker 6, Zach O’Callaghan 8.