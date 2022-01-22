WNCC men fall to NJC

“Something happened at halftime,” Engel said. “(NJC) have a mature group and a lot of third-year players and having a 10-point deficit certainly wasn’t going to stop them from playing the right way.”

The big thing, though, is WNCC was in the game until the final three minutes with the score tied at 72-72. NJC closed out the final minutes outscoring WNCC 17-6 and making eight free throws.

Engel said they just made the shots when they needed to.

“They hit some shots and we wanted to continue to press and trap the way we do,” Engel said. “We just didn’t do it the way we were supposed to. We were playing hard but not necessarily playing smart today.”

NJC opened the game on a 6-0 run, but WNCC came storming back to outscore the Plainsmen 15-3 to hold a 15-9 lead. The run was highlighted by three 3-pointers by Biko Johnson, Agwa Nywesh, and Carter Brown. NJC sliced the lead to 21-19 at one point, but that was when the Cougars picked it up once again, scoring seven straight behind a big 3-pointer by Rodney Sawyer to lead 28-19.

After five points from NJC to cut the deficit to 28-24, WNCC scored 10 straight including a trey by Brown for a 38-24 lead. WNCC led 39-28 at halftime.