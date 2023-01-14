WNCC men fall to Western Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team let a win slip their fingertips as Western Wyoming outscored the Cougars 52-28 in the second half to come back for the 85-72 win Saturday afternoon in Casper, Wyoming.

The Cougars played well in the first half as they had an 18-point lead with 7:12 to play in the half. That 18-point lead diminished to just 11 at halftime as the Cougars led 44-33.

The second half was the difference as the Cougars shot 43 percent in the second half after going 52 percent in the first half. The Cougars made four treys in the first 20 minutes and was only 2-of-10 in the second half. Western Wyoming buried four treys in the first half but connected on seven in the second half to get the win.

WNCC had four players in double figures. Carl Thorpe led the way with 20 points along with nine rebounds. Danial Bula finished with 12 points with three treys, while CJ Johnson had 11 points and Zach O’Callaghan had 10 points.

WNCC will look to get back on the winning path on Monday when the Cougars travel to Torrington, Wyoming, to face Eastern Wyoming College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader.

WNCC 33 52 – 85

W. Wyo. 44 28 – 72

WNCCCJ Johnson 11, Biko Johnson 9, Carl Thorpe 20, Daniel Bula 12, Stephen Ovia 2, Maurice Walker 8, Zach O’Callaghan 10.