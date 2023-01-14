 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WNCC men fall to Western Wyoming

  • 0

CASPER, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team let a win slip their fingertips as Western Wyoming outscored the Cougars 52-28 in the second half to come back for the 85-72 win Saturday afternoon in Casper, Wyoming.

The Cougars played well in the first half as they had an 18-point lead with 7:12 to play in the half. That 18-point lead diminished to just 11 at halftime as the Cougars led 44-33.

The second half was the difference as the Cougars shot 43 percent in the second half after going 52 percent in the first half. The Cougars made four treys in the first 20 minutes and was only 2-of-10 in the second half. Western Wyoming buried four treys in the first half but connected on seven in the second half to get the win.

WNCC had four players in double figures. Carl Thorpe led the way with 20 points along with nine rebounds. Danial Bula finished with 12 points with three treys, while CJ Johnson had 11 points and Zach O’Callaghan had 10 points.

People are also reading…

WNCC will look to get back on the winning path on Monday when the Cougars travel to Torrington, Wyoming, to face Eastern Wyoming College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader.

WNCC 33 52 – 85

W. Wyo. 44 28 – 72

WNCCCJ Johnson 11, Biko Johnson 9, Carl Thorpe 20, Daniel Bula 12, Stephen Ovia 2, Maurice Walker 8, Zach O’Callaghan 10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scores Jan. 12

Scores Jan. 12

Check out the high school basketball and wrestling scores from around the area January 12. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Nebraska football's coaches salaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News