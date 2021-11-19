WNCC men hold off Community Christian

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put five players in double figures and held off Community Christian College 86-77 to open the play in the Wright Physical Therapy Shootout in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday.

WNCC will finish play in the shootout when they face the host team College of Southern Idaho Saturday evening.

WNCC and Community Christian battled early on in the first half as CCC led 4-0 before WNCC took a 5-4 lead on a Carter Brown three and a bucket by Biko Johnson. CCC came back to lead 6-5 and the final tie of the game was at 8-8.

That was when WNCC found the shooting touch as they went on a 17-2 run to lead 25-10. CCC cut the lead to eight points at 29-21, but WNCC came back to lead 35-21 on a Johnson three.

CCC came back to gut the lead to 35-28 before WNCC came back on a 7-0 run behind three points from Carl Thorpe and a dunk by Rodney Sawyer for a 42-28 lead.

CCC cut the lead to single digits one more time at 45-37 before WNCC led 48-39 at halftime.

CCC scored the first bucket of the second half, but WNCC would go on to push the lead to 70-47.