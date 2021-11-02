WNCC men open basketball season on Friday

The busy weekend of three games in four games and they will top it off with the home game on Monday. Engel said this team will put a fun product on the court for the home crowd on Monday.

“There is no place like it with Cougar Palace. Our home crowd is one of the best out there,” he said. “I can’t really wait to kick things off and go 1-0 on Friday. We can’t look too far ahead forward but we will be choppin’ at the bits a little bit to get back to play at the Palace and play in front of the home crowd.”

This team has plenty of talent and they played well in the scrimmage against Chadron State, a team that is older and a team that doesn’t make mistakes. The game was also played at Cougar Palace on Friday and for a scrimmage, there was a good crowd watching the team.

“We played a team in Chadron that did not make a lot of mistakes,” Engel said. “They were older and more mature players and they did exactly what they were told to do and coached to do. They didn’t make a lot of mistakes and we still have mistakes we still have to clean up.”

WNCC will have an experienced line-up backed with seven sophomores that are showing a lot of leadership in the locker room and on the court.