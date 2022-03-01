WNCC men ready for regional tournament

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team is hoping to repeat history when they open up the Region IX tournament in La Junta, Colorado, on Thursday.

The last time the tournament was held in La Junta, Colorado, was 2018 and that year WNCC won the team’s first Region IX title since the early 2000s by defeating the host team Otero College 86-78.

The road to repeat what the 2018 team begins Thursday when they face Western Wyoming Community College, the North’s top seed at 3 p.m. Other quarterfinal games Thursday will pit Trinidad State College against Casper College at 1 p.m.; Laramie County Community College taking on McCook Community College at 5 p.m.; and Otero College facing Eastern Wyoming College at 7 p.m.

The winner’s move into the semifinals on Friday. The Trinidad/Casper winner faces the Western Wyoming/WNCC winner at 5 p.m. followed by the LCCC/McCook and Otero/EWC winners facing each other at 7 p.m.

The championship is slated for Saturday at 7 p.m. with the winner earning the automatic berth the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, March 14-19.

WNCC head coach Billy Engel said his team is ready after topping Lamar Community College 79-68 in the first-round on Saturday at Lamar, Colorado.

“I think these guys are really excited to get down there,” Engel said. “Our returners last year never got the experience of going to the single site tournament. It will be an exciting experience for us. Getting the first-round playoff win was pretty big for our morale and really good for our confidence going forward. We have a great opportunity in front of us and our guys excited to go out and showcase who we really are.”

In first-round games over the weekend besides WNCC topping Lamar, other first-round games saw Trinidad State top Northeastern Junior College 87-75, Casper defeat Central Wyoming 91-75, McCook take out North Platte 91-84, and Eastern Wyoming defeat Northwest 99-85.

Engel said he knows Western Wyoming will be tough.

“Their only losses were really close games to really good opponents. They are big and extremely talented. They are really physical and they rebound really well,” Engel said. “They consistently take great shots. They defend really well and are well coached. There is a reason they are that good. They were ranked in the top 25 throughout the year and right now they are receiving votes.”

The Mustangs enter the tourney with a 25-3 record after winning the North sub-region with a 9-1 mark. Western Wyoming’s only blemish in the sub-region came Jan. 19 when EWC defeated the Mustangs 70-67 at Torrington. Since then, Western Wyoming has reeled off nine straight wins.

Engel said his team is just going into the tournament knowing that the last time they played in the regional tournament at Otero the team won a regional title.

“The last time the regional tournament was there we had some good success,” he said. “It was some good memories, but a lot different team here and a lot of different opponents this year. Our kids certainly remember that. Our kids have looked up to that 2018 team and hopefully that gives a little bit more confidence and a little bit more excitement going down there.”