WNCC men suffer first loss of year to No. 11 LCCC

LCCC made it 3-0 with 10:12 to play in the opening half when Chuy Gonzalez took a free kick and put the ball into the box as Imourana Naite headed the ball into the net for the 3-0 lead.

LCCC could have made it 4-0 but a late shot went wide. The difference in the contest was that the Golden Eagles controlled play on their side of the field. LCCC had seven corner kicks in the first half to zero for the Cougars.

The second half was a different story for WNCC. LCCC had a shot just five minutes into the half which was saved by Imanal Munoz. That save helped the momentum switch a little bit for the Cougars. With 28:05 to play in the match, WNCC finally got on the scoreboard. Washington Alves delivered a long pass to Rodrigo Cercal, which Cercal sprinted to the net and got control of the ball. He went one-on-one with the defender beside and put the ball into the net.

WNCC had another fine scoring opportunity with 1:30 to play as Saugat Rai missed on a shot that went wide.

WNCC was outshot 14 to two. LCCC had nine shots on goal while the Cougars had one on goal. The Golden Eagles finished the game with 13 corner kicks to zero for the Cougars.

Munoz finished the game with six saves in net.

WNCC, 4-1, will be back in action for two more conference games on Friday and Saturday when they travel to face Otero Junior College on Friday in Pueblo, Colorado, and then Trinidad State College on Saturday.