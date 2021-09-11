WNCC men tie, women lose to Trinidad State

TRINIDAD, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College soccer teams had different outcomes in their Region IX conference matches with Trinidad State College Saturday afternoon in Trinidad, Colorado.

The Cougar men and Trinidad State couldn’t get anything settled after two overtimes as the squads had to settle for a 2-2 tie. The women, on the other hand, fell behind early and lost to the Trojans 2-1.

Both teams will be at home next week when they face Casper College on Wednesday and then Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.

In the matches against Trinidad State, the Cougar men fell behind 2-0 as in the first half as Trinidad State scored just 11 minutes into the contest on a David Perez goal. Twenty minutes later, Romario Harding scored to make it 2-0 at halftime.

The second half belonged to WNCC as they scored two late goals to send the match into overtime. Ygor Brito scored the first goal in the 85th minute to slice the lead in half. WNCC then tied the match at 2-2 in the final minute of regular as Rodrigo Cercal scored off an assist from Washington Alves for the tie.

Neither team scored in the two overtimes.

WNCC had 15 shots in the contest while Trinidad had 12.