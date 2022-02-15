WNCC men top NJC

A big reason for the win was the fight the Cougars put up on the road, especially late in the game.

“We were resilient,” DeOllos said. “It wasn’t the prettiest win but we got the job done. As a team, we could’ve thrown in the towel being down six with just a few minutes to go, but our team came together and did what needed to be done to get us back in the win column.”

The first half was a back and forth 20 minutes as the teams were tied at 11-11 with 12:55 to play. WNCC had a 16-13 lead only to watch the Plainsmen come back to lead 33-31 late. WNCC rebounded and retook the lead on a Agwa Nywesh bucket. The Plainsmen answered to retake the lead by one. Rodney Sawyer came back down the court and hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Cougars the 36-35 halftime lead.

The second half saw NJC lead 43-40. WNCC scored seven straight to grab a 47-43 lead on five points from Sawyer. NJC bounced back to lead 50-47 and led by eight points with about five minutes to play at 63-55.