WNCC men top Northwest, women fall

CODY, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams had different results on the day against Northwest College in Region IX conference action.

The Cougar women fell behind 1-0 at halftime and then allowed two more second-half goals in falling to the Trappers 3-0.

Rodrigo Cercal had the hat trick on the day for the Cougar men as WNCC got offensive and scored three first-half goals on their way to a 4-2 win over the Trappers.

The men’s win was huge as they snapped a three-match losing streak where they were outscored 7-1 in those three matches.

Friday afternoon, it was all the Cougars on the offensive end in the first half. WNCC scored first when Rodrigo Cercal took a pass from Gabriel Santos and scored in the first 10 minutes of the match.

A few minutes later, the Cougars made it 2-0 when Cercal scored again on an unassisted goal.

Cercal collected the hat trick late in the first half when he took a pass and moved around in the box and found an opening for the 3-0 halftime lead.

Northwest scored first in the second half early on to slice the lead to 3-1.