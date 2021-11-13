WNCC men win overtime thriller over Seward County

LIBERAL, Kan. – For the second straight game, the Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball tam captured an overtime thriller in earning an 83-76 win over Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas, Saturday evening.

The Cougars, who moved to 3-0 on the season, will play Nationwide Prep Academy in Liberal, Kansas, at noon Saturday.

For the Cougars, they outscored the Saints 17-10 in the extra five minutes for the win.

WNCC defeated Northwest College on Monday in overtime 87-81.

The contest was a low-scoring game as WNCC held a 15-13 lead with 10 minutes to play in the first half. Seward County came back to grab a 19-15 lead only to watch Carl Thorpe hit a three to put WNCC up 20-19.

Seward came back to lead 28-22 before the Cougars ran off six straight points on bucket by Them Koang, Rodney Sawyer, and Biko Johnson to tie the game at 28-28. Seward County closed out the first half on a 12-6 run to lead 40-34 at halftime.

Seward County opened the second half with four straight points for a 44-34 lead. WNCC came back with cut the lead to 44-41 on a three by Carter Brown and free throws by Sawyer and Johnson. Seward County hit a three to go back up by six, 47-41.