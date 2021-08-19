WNCC men win while women fall in Norfolk

WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic said his team played well, but they just need to find their identity in the final third of the playing field.

“We played OK, but we are still trying to find our identity. We don’t know who we are yet,” Rasnic said. “When I look at the game on the field, we are a team trying to find ourselves and once we do that we will be fine.”

Rasnic said that Northeast was a good team and his team hung with them toe-to-toe.

“I am telling you they were as good as any team that we played last year,” he said. “They weren’t better than LCCC, but they weren’t worse. They were right up there and we should have won that game. The second half especially, we had control of the match for most of it.”

Northeast struck first as Naomi Pedroza took a pass from Sara Pedroza 8 minutes, 28 seconds into the match for a 1-0 lead. After that neither team scored as the Hawks led at intermission 1-0.

The second half saw the Cougars even the contest as Vanessa Vasquez delivered a pass and after the Northeast goalkeeper dived to get the ball, Izzy Wright was standing in a perfect spot to punch the ball into the back of the net to knot the contest at 1-1.