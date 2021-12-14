WNCC men, women top LCCC on Tuesday

It was the final contest before the semester break and the Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball team wanted to end the first semester on a positive note in wins over Laramie County Community College on Tuesday.
The 10th-ranked WNCC women used a strong first half and then held off a LCCC second rally to earn a 72-57 win. It was the ninth straight win for the Cougars as they will be off until January 10 when they host Casper College.
The Cougar men led by nine in the first half and then withstood a strong LCCC rally in the second half to earn the 89-82 win. The Cougar men move to 9-3 on the season.
WNCC sophomore Amani Brown said they played Ok, but they could have played better in the second half.
“I thought we played decent, but at times we weren’t as focused,” Brown said. “As a whole, we won the game and that’s all that matters.”
Both teams started slow in all four quarters. The opening quarter saw the score knotted at seven before WNCC went on a 13-0 run behind the play of Martrice Brooks, who had five points for a 20-7 lead. WNCC led 27-12 after one.
WNCC did not open the second quarter strong as they held a 31-12 lead and then went scoreless for the next three minutes as LCCC cut the lead to 31-18. The Cougars picked it up late, leading 47-25 at halftime.
“The first half we were more aware and wanted to win the game,” Brown said. “The second half we weren’t as locked in and the game got away from us a little bit.”
Any ideal of a blowout win was erased in the second half as LCCC outscored WNCC in both the third and fourth quarters. LCCC outscored the Cougars 14-13 in the third and the Golden Eagles trailed 60-39 after three.
The fourth quarter saw the Golden Eagles cut the lead to 13 at 60-37 and later went on a 7-0 to come within seven, 64-57 with four minutes to play. WNCC held LCCC scoreless the rest of the half as Ale’Jah Douglas had a big 3-pointer and then a steal for two easy points for the 72-57 win.
WNCC had just two in double figures as Douglas had 20 points while Brown finished with 15.
The men’s game was also close at the beginning as WNCC held an 8-4 lead and the 8-6. The Cougars then went on a 17-6 run behind a 3-pointer by Agwa Nywesh. The Cougars pushed the lead to 25-14 before LCCC came back with a 10-0 run to cut the score to 25-24. WNCC responded with an 8-0 run to lead 33-24 and led at halftime 35-26.
The second half saw WNCC jump to a 19-point lead at 59-40 and led 66-50 on a Them Koang bucket. LCCC came back with an 11-0 run to slice the lead to 66-61. The Golden Eagles later cut the lead to 71-69 with six minutes to play. WNCC answered as they went up 81-73 including a dunk by Carl Thorpe.
LCCC had one last gasp as they cut the lead to 84-80, but a bucket by Rodney Sawyer with a minute to play pushed the lead to 86-60 and the Cougars hit clutch free throws down the stretch for the win.
WNCC had five players in double figures. Koang led the way with 24 points including eight rebounds. Sawyer added 21 points with nine boards. Nywesh finished with 14 points and seven boards while Biko Johnson had 13 points and seven boards and Carter Brown had 10 points with three 3-pointers.
Women's game
LCCC 12 13 14 18 – 57
WNCC (14-1) 27 20 13 12 – 72
WNCC
Ale’Jah Douglas 20, Amani Brown 15, Isabelle Cook 7, Payton Fields 7, Martrice Brooks 7, Aminata Zie 5, Ashley Panhem 4, Shanti Henry 3, Breanna Fowler 2,Yara Garcia 1, Shayane Poirot 1.
LCCC
Halle Hester 12, Nikola Kuzmanovic 10, Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi 9, Kian Omer-Jones 7, Riley Van Tassell 6, Ariadna Bleda 5, Laia Balcells 4, Sam Hester 4.
Men's game
LCCC 26 56 – 82