WNCC men, women top McCook

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams picked up key South Sub-Region wins Friday against McCook Community College in McCook.
The 6th-ranked WNCC women received 19 points each from Shanti Henry and Ale’Jah Douglas in picking up their 21st win of the season with an 83-57 win.
The Cougar men also captured a win over McCook by out-rebounding the Indians 39-31 and putting three in double figures for the 57-47 win.
The Cougar men will be back in action Saturday evening when they face North Platte Community College in North Platte. The Cougar women will be off until next week when they travel to Trinidad State College on Feb. 12.
The Cougar’s game was a battle in the first quarter as the two teams had to settle for a 17-17 tie. The second quarter was a little different as McCook took a 19-17 lead before WNCC went on a 10-0 run to lead 27-19. McCook cut the deficit to five, 29-25, but the Cougars closed out the quarter on a 10-2 run that saw Ashley Panem score five points while Shayane Poirot had a 3-pointer for the 39-26 lead at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Cougars open a 20-point lead on back-to-back Aminata Zie buckets. The Cougars led 59-42 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw Zie register five points for a 64-42 lead and then Henry buried a trey to make it 77-51 and the Cougars never looked back.
WNCC had four in double figures. Henry and Douglas each had 19 points. Henry had three 3-pointers while also going 6-of-6 from the charity stripe.
Also hitting double digits was Zie with 11 points while Poirot had 10 points.
The men’s contest was a battle. WNCC held a 13-9 lead early only to watch McCook come back and tied the game at 15-15 and 17-17. WNCC came back to score five straight on two free throws and a 3-pointer by Carl Thorpe to take a 24-18 lead. McCook battled back to cut the lead to 27-25, but Rodney Sawyer hit a bucket to end the half for a 29-25 WNCC lead.
The second half saw WNCC take a 39-31 lead only to watch McCook go on a 10-0 run toe grab a 10-0 lead. Koang hit two free throws to tie the game at 41-41, but it was short-lived as McCook scored to take a 43-41 lead.
That was when the Cougars went on a tear, scoring the next 12 points including a 3-pointer by Biko Johnson and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Carter Brown to lead 53-43. McCook came back to cut the lead to six at 53-47, but WNCC scored the final four points for the win.
WNCC was led by Biko Johnson with 15 points followed by Koang with 12 and Sawyer with 11.
Women’s Game
WNCC 17 22 20 24 – 83
McCook 17 9 16 15 – 57
WNCC
Ale’Jah Douglas 19, Shanti Henry 19, Aminata Zie 11, Shayane Poirot 10, Payton Fields 9, Ashley Panem 8, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo 3, Yara Garcia 2, Rashawn Smith 2.
Men’s Game
WNCC 29 28 – 57
McCook 25 22 – 47
WNCC
Biko Johnson 15, Them Koang 12, Rodney Sawyer 11, Agwa Nywesh 7, Carter Brown 5, Carl Thorpe 5, Dimitrije Nikolic 2.