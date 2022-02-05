WNCC men, women top McCook

The fourth quarter saw Zie register five points for a 64-42 lead and then Henry buried a trey to make it 77-51 and the Cougars never looked back.

WNCC had four in double figures. Henry and Douglas each had 19 points. Henry had three 3-pointers while also going 6-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Also hitting double digits was Zie with 11 points while Poirot had 10 points.

The men’s contest was a battle. WNCC held a 13-9 lead early only to watch McCook come back and tied the game at 15-15 and 17-17. WNCC came back to score five straight on two free throws and a 3-pointer by Carl Thorpe to take a 24-18 lead. McCook battled back to cut the lead to 27-25, but Rodney Sawyer hit a bucket to end the half for a 29-25 WNCC lead.

The second half saw WNCC take a 39-31 lead only to watch McCook go on a 10-0 run toe grab a 10-0 lead. Koang hit two free throws to tie the game at 41-41, but it was short-lived as McCook scored to take a 43-41 lead.

That was when the Cougars went on a tear, scoring the next 12 points including a 3-pointer by Biko Johnson and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Carter Brown to lead 53-43. McCook came back to cut the lead to six at 53-47, but WNCC scored the final four points for the win.