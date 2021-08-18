WNCC men's soccer opens season Thursday at Northeast CC

The Cougar men’s depth has shown in the two scrimmages they had. In the alumni scrimmage, the Cougar men scored eight goals for the shutout win. On Saturday, against the Bright Stars out of Denver, the men won 3-0 against a team of players that are ready to compete in a top-notch tournament.

Rasnic said they did well and they showed that there are many weapons on the team from offense to defense.

“They played well and they were playing a team out of Denver that will compete in a tournament here shortly and the opponent was working so they would put their best foot forward as a team,” he said. “We went out just to see what we would do as a team this year. I felt like we dominated every aspect of the game. We probably possessed the game 70/30. We controlled the rhythm and pace of the game. We attacked how and when we wanted to in the game. I think it was a decent showing for them.”

The scoring in the first two scrimmages have come from newcomers and returners. On Saturday, the goals came from Cercal and Alves with a third that was an own goal. The alumni game saw the same with four or five different players finding the back of the net.