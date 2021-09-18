WNCC, NJC men settle for a 1-1 2OT tie

The first half was a battle as NJC scored first with 30:20 to play when Dylan Viebrantz-Zavatini scored off an assist from Lars Walczyk for a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, NJC was primed for a 2-0 lead when Ivan Luna was set to take a penalty kick. Luna’s PK, however, was saved by WNCC goalkeeper Imanal Munoz. That save fired up the Cougar team and with 15:16 to play, the Cougars knotted the score when Washington Alves took a free kick and Paul Cerros found Huertas for the tying goal. That was where both teams settled at halftime.

Neither team scored in the second half. WNCC had a good shot to score with 4:40 to play as Shota Masuko shot from the corner went wide.

The first overtime was exciting as the sun was starting to set. With 7:48, NJC’s Harry Reed had a penalty kick to win the game, but Munoz came up big again with a save to prolong the match. Then, with 4:41 to play in the first overtime, NJC had another shot that went high and both teams were tied after the first 10-minute overtime period.

The second overtime saw WNCC get a free kick after a red card was issued with 7:16 to play. Rodrigo Cercal took the free kick and his shot went high to keep the game going. With 5:18 to play, NJC had a free kick that went high and after that kick, the referee blew his whistle to end the game on account of darkness.