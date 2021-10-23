WNCC races past Lamar on sophomore recognition night

Jaime, who doesn’t play the front row, had an opportunity to play the front row on a couple occasions and she got the winning kill, something she said wasn’t pretty but she will take it.

“My adrenaline was going and I just kept going,” she said. “I felt so good and so strong out there and it was amazing and definitely a memorable moment.”

WNCC will look to win their 22nd win when they host Northeastern Junior College on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cougar Palace in a contest that will decide the No. 1 seed from the South for the Region IX tournament that begins Nov. 3 at WNCC.

““I think we played really strong and played well as a team,” Jaime said. “I think this will help us move forward when we play NJC.”

Friday’s contest was all WNCC from the get-go. The match was tied at 1-1 early and then an Ale Meoni kill and then nine straight Jaime service points including three aces helped WNCC lead 11-1. WNCC led 18-3 in the first set on two Meoni points and then pushed the lead to 24-4 five Erica Fava points. WNCC won the first set 25-5 on a Nahinu kill.

WNCC started the second set up 5-0 after four points from Jenna Curtis. Lamar trailed 13-8 before WNCC went 21-10 on four Meoni points. WNCC closed out the second set 25-13 in a Jaime point.