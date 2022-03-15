WNCC ready to face Murray State on Wednesday

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team has put in two good days of practice in Lubbock, Texas, as they get ready to open the NJCAA national tournament Wednesday evening against Murray State College at 7 p.m. MST.

Amani Brown, a sophomore transfer from Vincennes University who never went to the NJCAA tournament in her two years, said this is a good experience and the team hopes to come ready to play Wednesday.

“It is definitely different than a regular season,” Brown said. “You can tell that everyone wants to win down here.”

Rashaan Smith, another transfer this year from Dawson Community College, said the atmosphere here at nationals is unreal.

“This is my first time at nationals and I am so excited,” she said. “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. I never thought I would be in America playing in a national championship so this amazing.”

As for practices, they are going good.

“Practices are going really good and everyone is excited and you can see we are all excited to be here and ready to go,” Smith said. “At this point, everyone is just excited to go on the court and play.

The team arrived in Lubbock, Texas, for the national tournament on Monday and have had two practice sessions at Frienship High School just south of Lubbock. Brown said practices have been going good.

“We have been going hard and going through some plays,” Brown said about their two practice this week. “We are just trying to get ready for this week.”

Smith said practices have been going really well down here in the hour sessions they have had this week.

“Defense leads to offense se we have to win the point of attack and not let their offense dictate us,” Brown said. “We just need to play our game and come out hard.”

Smith said they know a little about Murray State but they just have to play their game.

“We don’t know a lot, but our coaching staff have done a really good job of giving us a good understanding of what they are like and what they play like,” Smith said.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play Friday afternoon against Wabash Valley Community College. Wabash Valley earned a bye and a No. 7 overall seeding.