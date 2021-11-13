WNCC rolls to third win of season over Central Wyoming

RAWLINS, Wyo. – The 14th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put six players in double figures and the Cougars rolled to their third win of the season with a 95-56 win over Central Wyoming College at Rawlins, Wyoming, on Saturday.

WNCC trailed just once during the contest and that was the opening two free throws of the contest. After that, Shanti Henry nailed a 3-pointer and the Cougars never trailed again.

WNCC blistered the net in the first half, shooting 42 percent and the Cougar defense was stifling, holding the Rustlers to just 16 percent shooting.

Central Wyoming sliced the first-half lead to 10-6, but the Cougars went on a 9-0 run behind a three by Amani Brown and four points from Martrice Brooks for a 19-6 lead. The Cougars went on to lead 29-12 after the first quarter.

WNCC stayed hot in the second quarter as Brown and Payton Fields each nailed 3-pointers and the Cougars led 35-14. Later, Fields hit another three for a 41-17 lead and then Brown had an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 44-19 lead. WNCC led 46-24 at intermission.