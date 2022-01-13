WNCC set to host McCook to open conference play

The women’s contest could be interesting as well. While it is the Cougars’ South conference opener, McCook is already 1-0 in conference play after topping Lamar Community College 67-52. The Indians enter Friday night’s conference game with a 9-6 record and winners of their last four games.

WNCC, however, seems to be the cream of the crop in Region IX this year with a sparkling 15-1 record. The Cougars are ranked 10th in the latest NJCAA national polls.

WNCC opened the second semester on Tuesday with an 87-46 win over Central Wyoming College. It was the Cougars 10th straight win and the 10th straight game where they have held their opponents to under 60 points, which is tied for 12th in the record books. The 1997-98 team holds the record with 24 straight games holding their opponent to under 60 points.

While the Cougar women have been terrors on defense, the offensive side of the ball is even more impressive. The Cougars are leading the nation in scoring at 91.3 points a contest.

A lot of the Cougars offense has come from a variety of players. On Tuesday in the win over Central Wyoming, Amani Brown, who spent the last two years at Vincennes University, scored her 1,000th career collegiate point.