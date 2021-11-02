WNCC set to host Region IX volleyball tournament

The tournament continues with four matches on Thursday and the first Region IX champion will be crowned Friday with the winner’s bracket championship game slated for 4 p.m. The second regional title will come from the loser’s bracket as that tournament championship game will be played Saturday at 4 p.m.

Boggs said this team has the potential to capture a title, but they need to be on their toes from start to finish.

“We need to play at our best every point,” she said. “We have to bring tons of intensity. We also need to remain selfless on the court.”

The Cougars are 13-6 against teams in the tournament. Five of the six losses were in four sets. The Cougars lost three times to Central Wyoming, twice in four sets and once in three. WNCC also lost both matches to NJC and the Cougars also lost to EWC at Torrington, Wyoming.

Boggs said it doesn’t matter who they play, they have to play their game.

“No matter who we play, we have to show up with our best game,” she said. “Playing as if each game is our last because it could be.”