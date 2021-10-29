WNCC soccer falls to LCCC in semis

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team saw their season come to an end, falling to Laramie County Community College 3-0 in the semi-finals of the Region IX tournament in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Friday afternoon.

LCCC plays for the Region IX Saturday afternoon against the winner of the Casper and Otero match with the winner qualifying for the national tournament.

WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic said they played a little better in the second half, but just couldn’t get any shots to go into the net.

“We played a little better (in the second half), but literally their goals were miscommunication,” Rasnic said. “We just didn’t execute. That is all I can say about it. We didn’t execute the game plan. We didn’t do it in the first half and we did it better in the second half, but it was too late.”

LCCC scored three first-half goals. The Golden Eagles score in the 17th minutes as Omar Castruita scored into the top corner for the 1-0 lead.

LCCC doubled the lead as Jared Ramos scored in the 23rd minute and then 16 minutes later, Manny Tapia scored to make it 3-0 at intermission.