WNCC soccer teams fall to LCCC

LCCC added another two goals in the second half to grab a 3-0 lead.

That was when the Cougars offense heated up. Jackie Valenciano scored for the Cougars with 20 minutes to play off an Ana Caroline Lopes assist to avoid the shutout.

WNCC scored again later as Raquel Ferreira scored a header off a corner kick, but the goal was disallowed because of an offsides call.

WNCC had nine shots in the contest with four on frame. Lopes had two shots on frame while Valenciano and Vanessa Vasquez each had one goal on frame.

Litzi Delarosa was in net for the second straight game, allowing three goals and getting three saves. Delarosa is usually a midfielder but has been called into duty after a season-ending injury to their starting goalkeeper.

The men’s contest was a battle in the first half as the Cougars took the early lead when Yael Armenta scored off an assist from Paul Cerros in the 35th minute.

WNCC couldn’t hold the lead as the Golden Eagles finally broke through with two minutes to play in the first half as Jared Ramos scored off a cross by Daniel Barajas in the 44th minute.