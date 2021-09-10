WNCC soccer teams fall to Otero

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams dropped matches with Otero College on Friday in Pueblo, Colorado.

The Cougar women dropped a 2-1 decision to the Rattlers while the men lost 3-2 in overtime.

It was the second straight loss for both teams after falling to Laramie County Community College on Wednesday.

The WNCC soccer teams will battle Trinidad State College Saturday on the second day of the road trip.

The Cougar women fell behind early in the first half when Otero scored on a shot that went in as the goalkeeper was leaving by Jacquelline Kambere.

WNCC battled back to tie the contest at 1-1 after 27:30 was gone when Ana Caroline Lopes was fouled and Raquel Ferreira put in the penalty kick. That is where the match stood at halftime.

Both teams battled in the second half with Otero getting the go-ahead goal at the 20-minute mark. Kambere scored her second goal of the match.

WNCC outshot the Rattlers 11-9 and the Cougars had six shots on goal in the contest.

WNCC goalkeeper Luisa Cordiero had seven saves in net.