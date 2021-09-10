WNCC soccer teams fall to Otero

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams dropped matches with Otero College on Friday in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Cougar women dropped a 2-1 decision to the Rattlers while the men lost 3-2 in overtime.
It was the second straight loss for both teams after falling to Laramie County Community College on Wednesday.
The WNCC soccer teams will battle Trinidad State College Saturday on the second day of the road trip.
The Cougar women fell behind early in the first half when Otero scored on a shot that went in as the goalkeeper was leaving by Jacquelline Kambere.
WNCC battled back to tie the contest at 1-1 after 27:30 was gone when Ana Caroline Lopes was fouled and Raquel Ferreira put in the penalty kick. That is where the match stood at halftime.
Both teams battled in the second half with Otero getting the go-ahead goal at the 20-minute mark. Kambere scored her second goal of the match.
WNCC outshot the Rattlers 11-9 and the Cougars had six shots on goal in the contest.
WNCC goalkeeper Luisa Cordiero had seven saves in net.
The men’s soccer match was a battle all the way through. Otero scored first as Taketo Onodera scored first off a penalty kick. The Rattlers made it 2-0 when Lamario Nisbeth scored.
WNCC sliced the lead in half when Shota Masuko was fouled and Rodrigo Cercal scored on a penalty kick. Moments later, the Cougars knotted the match at 2-2 when Paulo Henrique scored off an assist from Vitor Huertas. Neither team scored again, sending the game into overtime.
Otero would win the contest in the extra period when Nisbeth would score his second goal for the win.
Otero outshot the Cougar men 18-5. WNCC had just three shots on goal while Otero had nine shots on frame.
Otero also had 10 corner kicks to three for the Cougars.
Imanal Munoz had six saves in net.