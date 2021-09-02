WNCC soccer teams set for home matches this weekend

The Cougar women are 1-1 on the season while the men are 2-0. They will be facing two teams that played last weekend while the Cougars had the weekend off. The Cougars last played in a scrimmage on Aug. 25 against Black Hills State and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Lopes knows they have to play well for the two teams to pick up victories, since both opponents have strong teams.

“We know both teams are strong and fast and will definitely be hard work for us,” the sophomore from Brazil said. “But, we are training to give our best and come out with the victory.”

The WNCC women have scored five goals so far in the two matches they had against Northeast Community College and Central Community College-Columbus. All five goals came from a different player showcasing the scoring depth the team has.

Those scoring goals this season so far include Litzi Delarosa, Raquel Ferreira, Andrea Jimenez, Vanessa Vasquez, and Izzy Wright.

The men have scored three goals this season. Rodrigo Cercal has scored two and Ygor Brito has knotted one goal and one assist.

Lopes said the women’s team has been working hard to make a run at a regional title and these early matches are key to setting the pace.