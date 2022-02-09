WNCC softball drops games to No. 14 Howard

It was the Cougars’ first games of the year while Howard has already played games. Groves said it is a long season and Thursday is a new day.

“Fortunately, we have a long season ahead,” she said. “First games out and we got better – it didn’t go how we expected with two shutout losses, but we definitely learned a lot about our game plan and how important our execution is. (Thursday) is a new day and we look forward to improving on today.”

The first game saw the Cougars turn a first-inning double play but then the Hawks scored five second-inning runs and held on for the 8-0 win.

WNCC had base runners all night as they had runners on in three of the six innings but couldn’t string hits together as the Howard pitchers struck out a combined nine batters.

The first inning saw Bailey Blanchard get a one-out walk. Victoria Wharton then had a walk and a stolen base in the third inning. The sixth inning saw the Cougars try to make a comeback as Wharton started things with a one-out double followed by Blanchard earning a walk, but that was it.

The Cougars stayed with Howard minus the second inning where the Hawks scored five runs. Take away the second and it would have been a different contest.