WNCC softball fall twice to Western Texas

SNYDER, Texas – After taking two from Western Texas College, Western Nebraska Community College dropped a doubleheader on Saturday in Snyder, Texas.
The first game saw the Westerners score 12 runs on 12 hits while limiting WNCC to just three hits in posting a 12-4 win.
The second game was a battle until the final innings as Western Texas scored eight runs in the fourth and fifth inning to earn the 10-2 win.
The players realize that they have to stay more consistent in their play after falling in the games on Saturday.
Taylor Klein said they felt pressure when they were down and one could tell. Klein, who was celebrating her birthday on Saturday, said they need to play hard no matter what the score is.
“Whether we are up or down in a game, no one should be able to tell the score and today you could tell,” Klein said. “We pressed a little bit today.”
Sophomore Erin Hanafin said they need to give 100% all the time.
“Today’s games really showed us not to be complacent and to fight,” Hanafin said. “It’s not about winning games (Friday); it’s about competing today.”
This team grew a lot over the weekend and they have a week before they are back on the diamond in Texas for a classic of games.
“We have to remain the hunters and be hungry to compete,” sophomore Lexi Butterfield said. “This weekend showed us we have to want to go compete and get the job done at all times.”
Sophomore Bailey Blanchard said this was a good opening weekend to see what the team needs to work on for the rest of the season.
“The games this weekend showed us how to play together and how to experience wins and losses together,” Blanchard said. “We found ways to go together; we just have to find ways to go together consistently.”
WNCC coach Katelyn Groves said the team will work on the areas that need improvement and she still sees plenty of potential in this year’s team.
“Starting 2-6 isn’t the record we wanted to come home with, but this team grew and we have a list of things to work on and get better at the next few days before we head back out,” Groves said. “We need to dial in and be more focused on competing day in and day out and taking each rep we get at a high caliber with intent and purpose. This team showed glimpses of our potential but we haven’t scratched the surface. I’m excited to get back to work with this group and continue to grow together.”
The second game saw WNCC finish with seven hits and had plenty of opportunities to score. Western Texas went up 2-0 with single runs in the first and second innings.
WNCC tied the game at 2-2 with two in the fourth. Butterfield led off the inning with a double. Butterfield scored on a Bella Coffman single. Coffman came around to score on a Sianna Lewis single to tie the game.
Western Texas came back with four in the bottom of the fourth for an 8-2 lead. The Westerners added four more in the fifth to end the game.
Butterfield led the team offensively with two hits including a double. Butterfield also scored a run. Hartman also had a double in the game.
The opening game saw the Cougars plate four runs but only had two runs. Western Texas scored in four of the five innings played to get the win.
WNCC took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Macyn Hartman scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Klein.
Western Texas came back to score twice in the first and second innings to hold a 4-1 lead. WNCC cut the deficit in half with a single run in the third as Hartman singled and scored on a free pass after three bases on balls.
Western Texas came right back and plated four runs in the bottom of the third for an 8-2 lead.
WNCC kept battling as they plated two more in the fifth as Hartman walked and Victoria Wharton singled. Erin Hanafin then walked to load the bases and both DemiRae Woolsey and Arianah Plorin each earned RBI walks to cut the lead in half.
Western Texas scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 8-run rule.
Hartman had two singles in the contest with a run scored and a walk. Wharton had the other single.
Game 1
WNCC 101 02 – 4 3 3
W. Texas 224 04 – 12 12 0
LP – Katie McMillan.
Game 2
WNCC 000 20 – 2 7 1
W. Texas 110 44 – 10 11 0
LP – Lexi Butterfield.
2B – Macyn Hartman, Lexi Butterfield.