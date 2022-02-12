WNCC softball fall twice to Western Texas

“We have to remain the hunters and be hungry to compete,” sophomore Lexi Butterfield said. “This weekend showed us we have to want to go compete and get the job done at all times.”

Sophomore Bailey Blanchard said this was a good opening weekend to see what the team needs to work on for the rest of the season.

“The games this weekend showed us how to play together and how to experience wins and losses together,” Blanchard said. “We found ways to go together; we just have to find ways to go together consistently.”

WNCC coach Katelyn Groves said the team will work on the areas that need improvement and she still sees plenty of potential in this year’s team.

“Starting 2-6 isn’t the record we wanted to come home with, but this team grew and we have a list of things to work on and get better at the next few days before we head back out,” Groves said. “We need to dial in and be more focused on competing day in and day out and taking each rep we get at a high caliber with intent and purpose. This team showed glimpses of our potential but we haven’t scratched the surface. I’m excited to get back to work with this group and continue to grow together.”