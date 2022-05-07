WNCC softball falls to NJC at regionals

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team saw their season come to an end in falling to Northeastern Junior College in the second-day of the Region IX tournament in McCook on Saturday.

The Cougars surrendered four, first inning runs and never could get on track until late before falling 6-3.

The Cougars end the season at 25-30 and will lose seven sophomores from this year’s team.

The first inning was the difference maker for the Plainswomen as they scored four times on just three hits and an error. NJC led off with a single and double and then a walk to load the bases. Mia Glover then had a single to score one run. Three more runs scored on an error for the 4-0 lead.

WNCC responded in the bottom of the first as Macyn Hartman reached on an error, but she was left stranded in scoring position.

The Cougars didn’t get their first hit of the game until the sixth inning when Victoria Wharton had a 1-out single. Hartman followed with a single to score Wharton and then Taylor Klein singled in Hartman. The rally kept going as Bella Coffman had a single but the runners were left stranded.

WNCC tried a seventh-inning comeback as Chloe Cronquist led off with a double, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Lexi Butterfield sacrifice fly.

WNCC finished with just five hits in the contest while NJC had nine. Cronquist had the only extra base hit with a double. Hartman and Klein each had the RBIs.

The Region IX championship is set as McCook will face NJC for the title on Sunday. McCook defeated Trinidad State 6-4 in the first game on Saturday. NJC then eliminated Trinidad State 4-2 in eight innings to secure a championship berth. McCook needs to just win one game to capture the Region IX title while NJC has to win both games on Sunday.

NJC 400 020 0 – 6 9 2

WNCC 000 002 a – 3 5 1

LP – Lexi Parker.

2B – Chloe Cronquist.