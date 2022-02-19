WNCC softball falls twice at Cisco Classic

Western Oklahoma took a 6-3 lead with two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Down to their final at bat, WNCC made a seventh-inning rally. With one out, Lexi Butterfield and Erin Hanafin each hit solo home runs to bring the score to 7-6. That was as close as they could get in falling in the game.

WNCC outhit Western Oklahoma 8-7 with eight different Cougars having at least one hit. Coffman had a double with two runs scored and RBI, while Hanafin and Butterfield each had a home run.

The first game saw the Cougars and Temple not score a run in the first inning. It was the second inning that saw Temple open the game with 10 runs. After that, Temple scored just once in the third and three in the fifth.

WNCC had just two hits in the contest. The first came in the bottom of the third when Hartman has a single, but she was stranded on base. The second hit came in the fourth when Butterfield led off with a double, but the Cougars couldn’t get Butterfield in to score.

Game 1

Temple 0(10)1 03 – 14 12 2

WNCC 000 00 – 0 2 4

LP – DesaRae Woolsey.

2B – Lexi Butterfield.