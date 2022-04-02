WNCC softball falls twice to Otero

LAJUNTA, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball dropped a pair of conference games to Otero College on Saturday.

Katie McMillan tossed a strong game in game one, but the Cougar bats couldn’t supply enough offense as Otero won 5-1.

The second game saw WNCC give up six second-inning runs in falling 9-1.

The first game saw Otero score three times in the second and twice in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

WNCC finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth when Taylor Klein had a lead-off triple and scored on a Bella Mumford hit.

Morgan Dustin led the offense with two hits, including a double. Klein added a triple and Bailey Blanchard had the other hit for the Cougars.

McMillan faced just 26 batters in her six innings of work, scattering six hits and allowing five runs. She struck out two and walked two.

The second game saw the Cougars manage just one hit in the contest and that was a double by Victoria Wharton.

Otero plated six runs in the second on six singles and four of the six runs came with two outs.

WNCC answered with a run in the third as DemiRae Woolsey walked and scored on a 2-out double by Wharton.

DesaRae Woolsey took the loss, going 1 2/3 innings in allowing five runs and striking out one. Lexi Butterfield finished off the game going 3 2/3 innings in allowing four runs.

Both teams will be back in action Sunday for another conference doubleheader.

Game 1

WNCC 000 001 0 – 1 4 0

Otero 030 200 x – 5 6 1

LP – Katie McMillan.

2B – Morgan Dustin.

3B – Taylor Klein.

Game 2

WNCC 001 000 – 1 1 1

Otero 060 102 – 9 14 0

LP – DesaRae Woolsey.

2B – Victoria Wharton.