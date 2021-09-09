WNCC softball holding Cooper's Crusade Cougars Unlimited benefit

"He's such an ornery, outgoing little boy who just loves life and wants to be like any other three-year-old. He takes his chemo (his Super Cooper juice) like a champ and then shows you his muscles each time he's done," Richelle said. "He's tolerating the chemo well so far and our good days far outweigh the bad. You can't help but love him and his zest for life. I honestly think this is what allows us to get through the days of having to put this horrible medicine into his body. His love for life just makes everyone around him smile. No one wants to hear that their grandchild has a rare disease, but this little guy is doing what he can so that other kids may not have to deal with the delays in treatment. Education and awareness mean so much."