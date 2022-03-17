WNCC softball splits with Angelina College

LUFKIN, Texas – Taylor Klein had a big day for the Western Nebraska Community College softball team finishing with three doubles, a home run, and four RBIs as the Cougars earned a split against Angelina College, who received votes in this week’s poll.

The first game saw Klein finish with three doubles, a home run, and four RBIs to power the Cougar women to a 13-10 win over Angelina. The second game saw Angelina out-hit WNCC 12-4 as they earned the 12-0, five-inning win.

The first game saw the Cougars take control early with a 9-run first inning. Macyn Hartman started the game with a single and scored on a Klein double. Klein scored on a Lexi Butterfield fielder’s choice for the 2-0 lead. After Emma Schweitzer singles, Desarae Woolsey singled home Butterfield to make it 3-0.

Erin Hurst walks to load the bases. Bailey Blanchard was then hit by a pitch to force in another run. Victoria Wharton and Hartman were then both plunked by pitches to push the score to 6-0. Mackenzie Bakel singles in one to make it 7-0 followed by Wharton scoring on an error and the ninth run touching home plate on a Klein ground out.

The game got a lot closer after that as Angelina sliced the lead to 9-7 with four in the second and three in the third. WNCC answered with two in the fourth on a 2-run home run by Klein for the 11-7 lead.

WNCC made it 13-8 with two in the sixth. Klein started things with a double and came around to score on a Butterfield single. Butterfield came in to score on a Schweitzer single.

Angelina scored two in the sixth to make it 13-10. In the seventh, Angelina got one in with a double, but Katie McMillan had two strikeouts and got the final out to fly out to Wharton for the win.

WNCC finished with 10 hits. Klein went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Schweitzer tallied two hits with a run scored and RBI.

Butterfield had two RBIs and two runs scored, while Hartman had two runs scored.

DesaRae Woolsey picked up the win, going 2 2/3 innings allowing seven runs and six hits. Katie McMillan got the save, tossing 4 1/3 innings scattering five hits and giving up three runs. McMillan also struck out six.

The second game saw WNCC manage just four hits including two hits from Hartman. Hartman and Klein each had doubles in the game, while the other hit came from Schweitzer.

WNCC will be back in action Friday and Saturday when they face Trinity Valley Community College in a four-game series.

Game 1

WNCC 900 202 0 – 13 10 0

Angelina 043 012 0 – 10 11 2

WP – DesaRae Woolsey; S – Katie McMillan

2B – Taylor Klein 2.

HR – Taylor Klein 1.

Game 2

WNCC 000 00 – 0 4 2

Angelina 452 1x – 12 12 0

LP – Katie McMillan.

2B – Taylor Klein, Macyn Hartman.