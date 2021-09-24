WNCC softball team raises over $8,000 for Cooper's Crusade

Bakel said what the weekend showed was the amount of talent that is on this year’s team.

“There’s no denying that our team this year has a lot of talent,” she said. “I think that the weekend showcased a lot of our strengths as a group and it was really fun to see everyone coming together to compete even against ourselves.”

Groves said the fall season is a time to have the players grow and come together as a team and that exactly is what is happening this year.

“We are continuously growing and it was good to see players making some adjustments and having lightbulb moments while competing over the weekend,” Groves said. “Our team has a ton of potential and ability and we continue to take strides in putting it all together. Those in attendance were able to see all our players compete, some in and some out of their primary positions, and they got to see our depth and potential. We have work to do but I am excited with where this team can go.”

The fall season is not the official season for college softball, but games where teams play scrimmages and different types of games. The spring season is when wins and losses count. So, the only winner on the weekend was Cooper.