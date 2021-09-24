WNCC softball team raises over $8,000 for Cooper's Crusade

A lot of times, softball games can be played for a cause and that is exactly what the Western Nebraska Community College softball team did September 11 when they played a doubleheader scrimmage for Cooper’s Crusade, for 3-year-old Cooper Greene, who is undergoing treatment for Rosai-Dorfman.
WNCC head coach Katelyn Groves said the weekend events showed the generosity of the Scottsbluff and Gering community as well as families and fans of Cougar softball from all over.
“The weekend was unbelievable with the support and love that we were shown and that we felt,” Groves said. “This community, our Cougar Softball family and friends, they showed up with open arms and took our cause in and rallied behind Cooper and his family. We can't say thank you enough, and no matter the number of times we say it, it will never be enough.”
The team raised $7,581 the weekend of the Cooper’s Crusade games and as of this week, the total is well over $8,000.
“Any time we have an opportunity to play for a cause, it's extremely important,” Groves said. “Softball is an amazing sport and gives our players and coaching staff a platform to raise awareness and bring support not only to Cooper's Crusade, but other causes as well. There was a lot of information posted around Volunteer Field in regards to Rosai-Dorfman and Cooper's condition. Rosai-Dorfman is so rare that there isn't a lot of information out there and just to put the name out there and get some awareness is very important.”
WNCC returning player Mackenzie Bakel, of Thornton, Colorado, said the weekend shows a lot about what Cougar softball is about.
“There are truly no words to describe how incredible the support was for Cooper,” Bakel said. “I think that the support meant a lot to Cooper and his family and it also meant a lot to us as a team as well. Knowing that our community was willing to step up and help a cause that was important to us was really inspiring. As a team, it was special for us to play for something bigger than softball and to play in front of a community that had our backs made it even more special.”
It hasn’t been uncommon for Cougar softball to play games in the spring for a cause as they have held a Scleroderma Foundation game in the past, as well as benefits for former players who have undergone cancer.
These types of games bring the team and community together and Cooper’s Crusade, who is the head coaches’ nephew, did just that. Bakel learned that softball is more than just playing a game.
“I learned that the sport of softball is so much bigger than just winning or losing,” she said. “I learned that when we come together, especially for a cause like Coopers, it made us want to be better on and off the field.”
The game itself saw the Cougar players divided into two teams -- Team Gold and Team White. Team White came back to grab a 10-6 lead and then had to hold on to win game one 10-9 over Team Gold with a sterling bottom of the seventh defensive stand. The second game saw Team Gold run over Team White 15-3 for the win.
Bakel said what the weekend showed was the amount of talent that is on this year’s team.
“There’s no denying that our team this year has a lot of talent,” she said. “I think that the weekend showcased a lot of our strengths as a group and it was really fun to see everyone coming together to compete even against ourselves.”
Groves said the fall season is a time to have the players grow and come together as a team and that exactly is what is happening this year.
“We are continuously growing and it was good to see players making some adjustments and having lightbulb moments while competing over the weekend,” Groves said. “Our team has a ton of potential and ability and we continue to take strides in putting it all together. Those in attendance were able to see all our players compete, some in and some out of their primary positions, and they got to see our depth and potential. We have work to do but I am excited with where this team can go.”
The fall season is not the official season for college softball, but games where teams play scrimmages and different types of games. The spring season is when wins and losses count. So, the only winner on the weekend was Cooper.
“I thought this weekend was a really fun way to showcase our team in front of our community while also giving back,” Bakel said. “We get to play a lot of softball games but playing for something bigger than a score was very rewarding. It was a privilege to play the game we love for someone we care about.”
Groves said coming together as a team is what is important. Making a family wins games just as much as the talent on the field. The Cougars are bringing both together during the fall.
“More than anything, I hope people know how appreciative we are for their support of our team, our program and of our cause over the weekend,” she said. “We preach ‘Together.’ We talk a lot about doing things with others in mind and for others, and it's always amazing as a coach to watch the community and those involved show ‘Togetherness’ on a larger scale. Western Nebraska is a special place and the Cougar softball family are some special people. I am extremely proud to be a member of our community and of this Cougar family.”