WNCC splits with Otero

The fourth quarter was all WNCC as they started the quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 65-32. Later WNCC led 71-38 after Ale’Jah Douglas stole the ball and made a driving, under-and-circling layup.

WNCC was led by Douglas with 20 points followed by Brown and Aminata Zie each with 11 points. Ashley Panem pulled down 12 rebounds for the Cougars while Zie had nine.

The Cougar men started strong in the contest as they went up 15-7 after five points from Agwa Nywesh and led 23-11 after a Biko Johnson 3-pointer.

That was when Otero heated up and tied the game at 33-33 with 3:53 to play in the half. The Rattlers took their first lead at 37-35 on a dunk by Rodney Mason and led 41-36 at halftime.

The second half was tight for a good portion of the 20 minutes. WNCC cut the Otero lead to two points at 50-48 on a Nywesh dunk. Otero came back to grab a 61-50 lead on a 3-pointer and never relinquished the 9-point lead the rest of the way.

WNCC had five in double figures led by Johnson with 19 points and eight rebounds. Them Koang had 16 points, including going 10-of-14 from the charity stripe. Nywesh had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boars, while Carter Brown had 11 points. Rodney Sawyer finished with 10 points.